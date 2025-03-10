Screenshot 2023-07-24 at 8.30.43 PM.png

The Lone Star Big Band is an adult community organization comprised of volunteers from the greater Houston Metropolitan area. The Band membership is composed of individuals from various walks of life and range in age from members in their twenties through the seventies. The Band is a diversified group of people who have a common tie that brings everyone together: a love to play music and perform music in the community. The Big Band is an ensemble of the Lone Star Symphonic Band, a Non-Profit Community Band based in Katy, Texas. 

Central Green

Willow Fork Drainage District

Central Green 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy, Texas 77494
Festival, fun, Music
