Live birds to visit libraries for children's summer event

In conjunction with the Summer Reading Challenge 2025, Fort Bend County Libraries invites children of all ages to soar into the world of birds, books, and beyond with Wild Bird Adventures’ conservationist Mary Anne Morris, who will be accompanied by several of her live, wildlife ambassadors at the libraries this summer.

Discover the world of birds, from backyard favorites to fascinating rare species. Meet live owls and hawks and hear about the sights, sounds, and history of these soaring hunters!

This event will take place at the following libraries:

· June 25, 3:00 pm – Sugar Land Branch Library (550 Eldridge)

o Space is limited. Tickets are required for entry and will be handed out starting 1 hour before showtime. No late admittance.

· July 10, 2:00 pm – Missouri City Branch Library (1530 Texas Parkway)

· July 22, 2:00 pm – Sienna Branch Library (8411 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City)

Director of Wild Bird Adventures, Morris has been educating the public about native-bird conservation for more than 30 years. Wild Bird Adventures provides a home and habitat to birds that can no longer live in the wild. They serve as wildlife ambassadors helping to support an environmentally informed citizenry.

This program is made possible through the generous support of the Friends of the Library organizations that support these libraries. Proceeds from the Friends of the Library book sales and annual membership dues help to underwrite the costs of special programming and various cultural events at the library.

FBCL’s annual Summer Reading Challenge encourages reading among children from birth and up, as well as teens and adults. Readers of all ages can earn rewards based on the number of books they read or time they spend reading, and children can participate in a variety of fun and exciting programs at the libraries in July.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbendlibraries.gov) or call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).