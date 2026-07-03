Women of Katy Symposium

Energy Audit—is a theater-style experience focused on the mental and physical load women carry today through expert speakers, honest conversations, and practical takeaways. This event is for every woman, every age, every season of life, every career path, every background. Whether you’re building a business, raising a family, leading a team, starting over, caregiving, growing, struggling, or simply trying to figure it out… you belong in this room. 💜

Details:

The third annual symposium invites women to have meaningful dialogue on several topics from business, family and mental well-being.

July 16, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.

$48 (per ticket)

2707 Commercial Center Blvd., Ste. K-100, Katy

www

× Expand Women of Katy