Legal Resources Class

Fort Bend County Libraries’ First Colony Branch Library will have an introductory class on “Legal Resources” on Wednesday, January 15, beginning at 2:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 2121 Austin Parkway in Sugar Land.

Law librarian Andrew Bennett will talk about resources that are available to the public at the Fort Bend County Willie Melton Law Library, which is located in the Justice Center in Richmond.

Learn about the “Lawyer in the Library” program that is available at the Law Library on Mondays (8:30 am to 12:00 noon) and Wednesdays (9 am to 1:00 pm) courtesy of Lone Star Legal Aid and the Earl Carl Institute. This service provides brief, one-on-one preliminary consultations on a variety of civil legal issues at no cost for financially eligible, self-represented individuals.

The Fort Bend County Willie Melton Law Library does not provide legal representation nor advice about specific cases. However, the Law Library has an extensive collection of state and federal reference materials. Information can be photocopied, downloaded, and/or emailed, but the materials cannot be checked out. Most of these resources are available ONLY at the Law Library.

This presentation is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the First Colony Branch Library (281-238-2100), the Fort Bend County Willie Melton Law Library (281-341-3718), or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).