Learn About Resources Available Through Houston Food Bank

Representatives from the Houston Food Bank will be at Fort Bend County Libraries’ George Memorial Library in Richmond on Friday, March 28, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, in Room 2D.

The Houston Food Bank bridges the gap between individuals in need and essential services, such as food assistance, healthcare solutions, housing support, and more.

During this come-and-go opportunity, representatives from the Houston Food Bank will be available to share information about resources that are available and to answer questions.

Learn about healthcare enrollment and SNAP, CHIP, or Gold Card Medicare and other vital services.

For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbendlibraries.gov).