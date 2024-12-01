Laser Cutter Orientation

This orientation session on Saturday, January 25, 10 AM – 12 PM, will instruct participants on how to use the laser cutter in the library. Those completing the class will then be able to schedule time to use the laser cutters at HCPL branches and MakerCentral, at which time they will complete a short machine-specific orientation at the location of their choice. Attendees will receive the Laser Cutter and Dremel DigiLab LC40 badges in Beanstack upon completion of orientation. Registration is required and space is limited! Sign up today!