La Centerra Farmers Market

Every Sunday, the LaCenterra Farmers Market at Cinco Ranch brings local flavor and farm-fresh goods to the heart of Katy. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors can stroll through LaCenterra and explore an impressive selection of locally sourced products while enjoying a lively community atmosphere.

Market highlights include:

Local organic produce from area growers

Pasture-raised organic eggs collected fresh each week

Raw, unfiltered Texas honey straight from local hives

Cold-pressed juices made from seasonal ingredients

Artisan jams, baked goods, and prepared foods ready to enjoy

Brought to the Katy community by Braeswood Farmers Market, this market proudly accepts EBT/SNAP benefits, ensuring access to healthy, high-quality foods for all families.

Location: LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, 23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, Katy, TX 77494

Sundays Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

With its convenient location and variety of vendors, the LaCenterra Farmers Market has quickly become a weekend favorite for Katy families, food enthusiasts, and anyone looking for unique artisan products. Vendor inquiries are welcome at info@braeswoodfarmersmarket.com.