La Centerra Farmers Market

Every Sunday, the LaCenterra Farmers Market at Cinco Ranch brings local flavor and farm-fresh goods to the heart of Katy. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors can stroll through LaCenterra and explore an impressive selection of locally sourced products while enjoying a lively community atmosphere.

Market highlights include:

  • Local organic produce from area growers
  • Pasture-raised organic eggs collected fresh each week
  • Raw, unfiltered Texas honey straight from local hives
  • Cold-pressed juices made from seasonal ingredients
  • Artisan jams, baked goods, and prepared foods ready to enjoy

Brought to the Katy community by Braeswood Farmers Market, this market proudly accepts EBT/SNAP benefits, ensuring access to healthy, high-quality foods for all families.

  • Location: LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, 23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, Katy, TX 77494
  • When: Sundays
  • Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

With its convenient location and variety of vendors, the LaCenterra Farmers Market has quickly become a weekend favorite for Katy families, food enthusiasts, and anyone looking for unique artisan products. Vendor inquiries are welcome at info@braeswoodfarmersmarket.com.

La Centerra 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Katy, Texas 77494
