LaCenterra Annual Tree Lighting

It’s the most magical night of the year at LaCenterra! Join us for our Annual Tree Lighting Celebration on Friday, November 21 from 6–9 PM.

Enjoy:

 The lighting of our 51-ft Christmas tree

 Live entertainment & holiday music

 Family activities and festive fun

 Seasonal treats & photo ops

Kick off the holidays with joy, laughter, and twinkling lights right here at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch! 

 LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch

 Friday, November 21 | 6–9 PM

 Free & open to the public

Info

La Centerra 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Katy, Texas 77494
