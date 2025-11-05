LaCenterra Annual Tree Lighting

It’s the most magical night of the year at LaCenterra! Join us for our Annual Tree Lighting Celebration on Friday, November 21 from 6–9 PM.
Enjoy:
The lighting of our 51-ft Christmas tree
Live entertainment & holiday music
Family activities and festive fun
Seasonal treats & photo ops
Kick off the holidays with joy, laughter, and twinkling lights right here at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch!
LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch
Friday, November 21 | 6–9 PM
Free & open to the public
La Centerra 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Katy, Texas 77494
