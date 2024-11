Join us for our annual tree lighting on November 22nd from 6pm - 9pm. Let the sparkle and magic begin!

There will be:

Inflatable Snow Globe;

Photo Experiences;

Holiday Musical Performances;

Community Activity Vendors;

Holiday Costume Characters & Performers;

The LaCenterra Tree Lighting is proudly presented by ESC Federal, Taylor Waterproofing, Universal Refrigeration, Lightbridge Academy, K9 Resorts, and Chewy Vet Care.