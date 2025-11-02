La Segarra Hosts Breakfast with the Grinch Dec. 13

× Expand La Segarra Christmas, happy and portrait of family in living room for celeb Attention, all Whos down in Whoville — La Segarra is serving up a morning packed with holiday cheer and just a little bit of Grinchy mischief, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, at 360 Stone Placa Trail in Brookshire.

Attention, all Whos down in Whoville — La Segarra is serving up a morning packed with holiday cheer and just a little bit of Grinchy mischief, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, at 360 Stone Placa Trail in Brookshire. The family-friendly event will feature a hot chocolate bar with all the trimmings, mini pancakes, holiday crafts, a giant snow globe, giveaways and photo ops with the Grinch himself. Three model homes will be open for touring. Admission is free but attendees should RSVP at https://www.lasegarratx.com/merry. Learn more about La Segarra at www.lasegarratx.com.