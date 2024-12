Join us at La Centerra at Cinco Ranch for the bi-monthly La Centerra Farmers Market!

Stop in for:

Local shopping from kitchen staples to new pantry finds;

Authentic Indian cuisine;

Local honey & mead;

Fine cooking oils;

Baked goods;

One of a kind artisan items;

And so much more;

Find something for everyone every 2nd & 4th Sunday, from 11:00AM - 3:00PM. See you there!

