× Expand Flix Brewhouse Katy Kids Eat FREE Weekend at Flix Brewhouse! | Nov. 6–8

Flix Brewhouse Katy offers free kids' meals during 'The Cat in the Hat' opening weekend

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Families looking for an affordable movie outing this weekend can enjoy a free kids' meal at Flix Brewhouse Katy during the opening weekend of "The Cat in the Hat," Nov. 6-8.

The theater is offering one free kids' meal with the purchase of a regularly priced adult entrée. The promotion applies to food purchases, and movie tickets must be purchased separately.