×
Flix Brewhouse Katy
Kids Eat FREE Weekend at Flix Brewhouse! | Nov. 6–8
Flix Brewhouse Katy offers free kids' meals during 'The Cat in the Hat' opening weekend
KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Families looking for an affordable movie outing this weekend can enjoy a free kids' meal at Flix Brewhouse Katy during the opening weekend of "The Cat in the Hat," Nov. 6-8.
The theater is offering one free kids' meal with the purchase of a regularly priced adult entrée. The promotion applies to food purchases, and movie tickets must be purchased separately.
Info
Flix Brewhouse Katy 2707 Commercial Center Blvd Ste K-100, Katy, TX 77494, Katy, Texas 78727
budget, family friendly, Film