Kickin It, Back to School Fun Fest – Shoe and Backpack Drive

Your Total Foot Care Specialist is excited to partner with Toyota of Katy to present Kickin It, Back to School Fun Fest benefitting children who are in need of a pair of shoes or a backpack for the start of school. “New shoes or a backpack can provide the foundation for success in numerous areas of school, whether it be with increased physical activity or self confidence in the classroom.” said Dr. James Jacobs, Medical Director of Your Total Foot Care Specialist. The Kickin It, Back to School Fun Fest will be held August 19, 2023, from 9AM-12PM at Toyota of Katy.

Community participation is simple, come out, celebrate, have fun, donate and enjoy:

• DJ music / snow cones

• games/prizes

• spin the wheel prizes

• omelet/pancake station

• raffles every hour

• bounce houses and so much more!

Every $20 donated will provide 1 pair of shoes or a backpack to a child in need. In lieu of cash, donations of new shoes or backpacks can be brought to the event.

• $20 (or 1 pair of shoes or backpack) - 1 FREE omelet or pancake and 1 raffle ticket

• $60 (or 3 pairs of shoes or backpacks) – 2 FREE omelets or pancakes and 4 raffle tickets

• $100 (or 5 pairs of shoes or backpacks) – 3 FREE omelets or pancakes and 6 raffle tickets

Toyota of Katy and Your Total Foot Care Specialist’s goal is to be a resource in the community. “We understand the negative effects associated when children don’t have access to shoes or a backpack for back to school. Our goal is to provide a Back To School closet with shoes and backpacks to each of the 18 Katy ISD Title 1 schools, said Clariona Randolph, Director of Philanthropy at Toyota of Katy.

About Your Total Foot Care Specialist

The Board-Certified Podiatrists at Your Total Foot Care Specialists know healthy, pain-free feet play a vital role in all aspects of life. With proper detection, intervention, and care, most foot and ankle problems can be addressed appropriately. For more information visit: www.katyfootcare.com

About Toyota of Katy

Toyota of Katy offers a full line of Toyota vehicles to suit your needs. We’re located in Katy, TX and service Sugar Land, Richmond TX, Fort Bend County, Mission Bend, Cypress, TX, and other areas in and near greater Houston.