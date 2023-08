At the Second Annual Katy Christian Ministries Fishing Tournament there will be, lawn games, lunch, archery, a fishing class and Italian ice available to participants. The event will be held at Mary Jo Peckham Park in Katy and is for kids 17 years old and younger. The event is October 7 from 8 a.m. to noon.

