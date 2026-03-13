KBA Katy Business Alliance Monthly Lunch

Date: Every 4th Wednesday of the Month

Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Location: Main Event Katy

Cost: $25 per person

Join us for the KBA Monthly Lunch, a dynamic monthly gathering designed to connect local entrepreneurs, small business owners, and professionals through meaningful networking opportunities.

Whether you're a seasoned business owner or just starting out, this lunch is a fantastic opportunity to grow your network in a relaxed, supportive environment.

What to Expect:

11:30 AM – Doors Open & Open Networking

Arrive early to connect with fellow attendees in an informal setting.

12:00 PM – Lunch & Structured Networking

Enjoy lunch while participating in a fun, fast-paced format designed to help you introduce yourself and build new business relationships.

12:20 PM – Community Spotlight

Hear brief remarks from local community leaders and partners who are helping shape the Katy area. Each month features a new guest offering insight or updates relevant to local business and community growth.

12:45 PM – Open Networking

Continue conversations and strengthen new connections during this casual networking time.

1:00 PM – Event Conclusion

Wrap up and mark your calendar for the next KBA lunch!

Open to all members of the Katy community—business owners, professionals, and aspiring entrepreneurs alike.

Don’t forget—we meet every 4th Wednesday at Main Event Katy!

We look forward to seeing you there!