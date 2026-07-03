Get ready, Katy! The Katy Freedom Celebration is happening at Typhoon Texas and it’s going to be a splash-tastic day you won’t want to miss! 💦☀️🇺🇸 🌀 Spend the day soaking up the sun, riding epic water slides, floating down the lazy river, and enjoying all the thrills Typhoon Texas has to offer — it’s open ALL DAY to the public! 🌟 Then, cap off the fun with an incredible fireworks show at 9PM, lighting up the Katy sky in red, white, and BOOM! 🎇 Mark your calendar and celebrate freedom, fun, and family!