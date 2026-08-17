Katy YMCAs Fall Festival

Join us for a FREE evening of fun for the entire community at the Monty Ballard YMCA at Cinco Ranch!

Friday, October 23

5:00–8:00 PM

Monty Ballard YMCA at Cinco Ranch

Bring the whole family and come dressed in your favorite costumes for a night full of:

Trunk or Treat (free candy from our partners)

DJ & Music

Food Trucks

Tons of candy

Halloween fun & more!

This is a FREE community event — YMCA membership is NOT required! Invite your friends, neighbors, and family and come celebrate fall with the Katy YMCAs!

A huge thank you to Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital for serving as our Presenting Sponsor and helping us bring this event to our community.