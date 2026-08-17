Katy YMCAs Fall Festival

Join us for a FREE evening of fun for the entire community at the Monty Ballard YMCA at Cinco Ranch!
Friday, October 23
5:00–8:00 PM
Monty Ballard YMCA at Cinco Ranch
Bring the whole family and come dressed in your favorite costumes for a night full of:
Trunk or Treat (free candy from our partners)
DJ & Music
Food Trucks
Tons of candy
Halloween fun & more!
This is a FREE community event — YMCA membership is NOT required! Invite your friends, neighbors, and family and come celebrate fall with the Katy YMCAs!
A huge thank you to Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital for serving as our Presenting Sponsor and helping us bring this event to our community.
Info
Monty Ballard YMCA at Cinco Ranch 22807 Westheimer Parkway, Katy, Texas 77494
Festival, Fun