× Expand @KatyWineFest 2026 KWF FB Cover (1920 x 1080 px) - 1 Katy Wine FestFriday, October 2 at Palacio Maria Banquet Hallbenefitting The Brookwood Community

The Brazos River Rotary Club will host the 21st Annual Katy Wine Fest on Friday, October 2, at Palacio Maria Banquet Hall in Katy, Texas. The annual fundraiser brings together award-winning wines, craft beer, and Texas-based spirits, along with live music from Lonesome Gypsy and community giving, with proceeds benefiting The Brookwood Community’s Center for Learning.

VIP Happy Hour begins at 6 p.m., with General Admission opening at 7 p.m. The event lasts until 10 p.m.