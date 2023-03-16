Katy Taste Fest (KTF), the premier family friendly food festival for Katy foodies, celebrates its 5th anniversary on April 22, 2023 from 12PM-3PM at Typhoon Texas. As a way for Katy area foodies to come together and sample delicious bites while supporting local non-profit organizations focusing on the environment, food security, and vulnerable children. Join us and taste the diversity of Katy’s dining community with over 20 of Katy’s amazing restaurants with unlimited bites while sipping on wine, beer, and spirit samples. Activities and fun for all ages including VIP lounge, cooking demonstrations, Kids’ Zone, raffles, Best of Fest competition, and ax throwing while rocking out to live music by Sonic Seduction. Fun for the whole family! General admission tickets start at $45, VIP tickets are $80, and Kids’ Zone for $10. Early Bird pricing for discounted tickets available until March 31, 2023.

