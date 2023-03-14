The Katy Sip N Stroll

Katy Sip and Stroll Spring edition is BACK!

Katy’s original wine and culinary event benefiting The Ballard House is ready to once again pour for a purpose, raising much-needed funds for The Ballard House which provide free accommodations for persons undergoing treatment for serious medical conditions.

Saturday, April 15th, 2023 | 6 pm -9 pm (VIP starts at 5 pm)

Tickets are all-inclusive, local chef-inspired culinary creations from 35 plus restaurants, over 300 wine selections, craft beer, and select craft spirits. Funds from the charity wine pull, party wagon raffle, and auction 100% benefit The Ballard House — at Katy Sip 'n Stroll.

The Ark 21402 Merchants Way, Katy, Texas 77449
Festival, Fundraiser, Live Music
