The much-anticipated Katy Sip N Stroll event is set to return April 5, 2025, from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. at The ARK by Norris Event Center in Katy, offering attendees a one-of-a-kind experience that pairs exquisite wines, delicious food, and live entertainment all benefitting Christ Clinic. Produced by Food & Vine Time Productions, Katy Sip N Stroll, presented by Kroger, is in its 29th edition and is the original community wine event in Katy, Texas.

The Katy Sip N Stroll offers a unique opportunity to sample fine wines from a variety of wineries and enjoy culinary creations from local restaurants, which will compete for the title of Premier Culinary Awards Winner judged by a panel of chefs, food influencers and media.

Tickets for Katy Sip N Stroll 2025 are now available for purchase at www.sipandstroll.com. General admission all-inclusive tickets are priced at $65, while VIP tickets, which include additional benefits, are available for $95.