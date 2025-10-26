× Expand Food and Vine Time Productions Katy Sip N Stroll Get ready for the fall Katy Sip N Stroll. Let's Glow on November 1 support Christ Clinic.

It’s time to shine! The Katy Sip N Stroll, presented by Kroger, returns on Saturday, November 1, 2025, from 6–9 p.m. with its biggest celebration yet — the 30th edition of Katy’s favorite community food and wine event. This fall, it’s all about after-dark sparkle with the theme “Let’s Glow!”

Guests are invited to glow back in time — dressing in neon and lighting up the night with glowing décor, live music, great sips, culinary delights, and artisan vendors. Held at The Ark by Norris, this all-inclusive indoor/outdoor evening supports Christ Clinic and brings together the best in food, wine, and fun under the stars.