Katy Rice Harvest Festival

The City of Katy is gearing up for a festive celebration of its rich history and cultural heritage! Join us October 10-11, 2026, for a weekend packed with family fun and community spirit at the newly redesigned Historic Town Square in front of Katy City Hall. This event, benefiting the Rotary Club of Katy, promises something for everyone, with 100% of net proceeds going back into our beloved Katy Community through scholarships, nonprofit organizations, and charities.

The event spans two days, overflowing with activities. Explore 100+ vendor booths offering unique crafted items, indulge in delicious treats from food trucks, and enjoy live music performances. Our carnival returns this year! Dance the night away in front of the main stage or quench your thirst in our beer garden, visit the agriculture adventure area with the family, experience the exhibits and toddler zone. Young or old there’s something for everyone.