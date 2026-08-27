Join us for one of Katy’s favorite traditions — the Katy Rice Harvest Festival Parade! This lively event kicks off the festivities with colorful floats, local organizations, and community spirit filling the streets of Katy.

Apply to Join the Parade

Want to be part of this cherished Katy tradition? Whether you're a business, school, nonprofit, or just want to show off your festive spirit- we want to hear from you!

2026 Parade Application​​​

This year, we’re encouraging all participants to help us bring even more color, creativity, and excitement to the parade. Based on community feedback, spectators are hoping to see more decorated floats and festive parade vehicles rather than standard, undecorated cars or trucks.

Have Questions?

Email us at katyricefestival@cityofkaty.com

2025 Parade Winners

Best Use of Rice - West Houston Rugby

Most Creative - Resurrection Church

Best in Show - Katy Junior High Cheer