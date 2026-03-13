Katy Police Officers Association 44th Annual Fish Fry

The Katy Police Officers Association proudly presents the 44th Annual Fish Fry & Auction!

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Location: Leonard E. Merrell Center

6301 South Stadium (Merrell Center), Katy, TX

Auction starts at 7:00 PM

Meals served from 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

ALL YOU CAN EAT for just $20 (Adults)

Children age 6 & under eat FREE!

Menu:

Catfish Filet

Potatoes

Green Beans

Hush Puppies & Iced Tea

Join us for great food, community fun, and an exciting auction – all while supporting your local officers!

For more info, call the Katy Police Department at 281-391-4848

To purchase tickets, scan the QR code on the flyer