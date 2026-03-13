unnamed.jpg

Katy Police Officers Association 44th Annual Fish Fry

The Katy Police Officers Association proudly presents the 44th Annual Fish Fry & Auction!

 Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

 Location: Leonard E. Merrell Center

6301 South Stadium (Merrell Center), Katy, TX

 Auction starts at 7:00 PM

 Meals served from 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

 ALL YOU CAN EAT for just $20 (Adults)

 Children age 6 & under eat FREE!

Menu:

Catfish Filet

 Potatoes

 Green Beans

Hush Puppies & Iced Tea

 Join us for great food, community fun, and an exciting auction – all while supporting your local officers!

 For more info, call the Katy Police Department at 281-391-4848

 To purchase tickets, scan the QR code on the flyer

