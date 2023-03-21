Katy ISD teacher job fair to be held at the Merrell Center

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – In preparation for the 2023-2024 school year, Katy ISD is hosting its annual Certified Teacher Job Fair on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Administrators from elementary and secondary campuses will be available to meet with candidates, review applications and conduct “on-the-spot” interviews with applicants.

“Katy ISD is a premier school district, and we hire dedicated and passionate educators who provide unparalleled learning experiences to thousands of students,” said Brian Schuss, Chief Human Resources Officer. “Next year, we’ll be opening two new elementary schools as a result of our fast growth, creating an even greater hiring need across our district,” added Schuss.

No pre-registration or fee is required. However, participants must show proof of certification, TEA/SBEC content exam scores and/or Statement of Eligibility (SOE).

It’s recommended that candidates complete an application on the Katy ISD website in advance and bring enough resumes to share at the fair.

For more information, visit the Katy ISD Human Resources Job Fair webpage.

The job fair is at the Leonard E. Merrell Center, 6301 South Stadium Lane, Katy, TX 77494.

The secondary fair is from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. The elementary job fair is from 1 – 4 p.m.