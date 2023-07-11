Katy ISD Summer Jobs Fair

KATY, TX – Looking to work for the #1 school district in the Greater Houston Area? You’re invited to attend the Katy ISD Summer Operations Job Fair on July 13! The District is looking for passionate individuals to work in the Nutrition & Food Services, Maintenance & Operations and Transportation departments.

Interested candidates should complete an application at www.katyisd.org before attending the job fair. Hard copy resumes are recommended for attendees, as well as preparation for onsite interviews.

“This upcoming job fair is a perfect opportunity for individuals who are seeking a rewarding career at Katy ISD in which they will contribute to the education of more than 94,000 students,” said Nathan Fuchs, Executive Director of Maintenance & Operations. “There will be a variety of positions available including bus drivers, kitchen workers, custodians, groundskeepers and general maintenance, among others,” added Fuchs.

Benefits include competitive salaries, health insurance options and flexible hours for full and part-time positions. Additionally, eligible employees can participate in the Texas Retirement System (TRS).

What: Katy ISD Summer Operations Job Fair

Where: Cinco Ranch High School

23440 Cinco Ranch Boulevard

Katy, TX 77494

When: Thursday, July 13, 2023

4:00 – 6:00 p.m.