Katy ISD Participates in DEA Prescription Drug  Take Back Day

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Katy ISD Police Department is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for the biannual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

On Saturday, October 28, the community will have the opportunity to conveniently and safely dispose of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications.  Katy ISD Police are asking that no needles or sharp objects be included, and liquids must be presented in their original prescribed containers.  

"Properly disposing of unused prescription medications safeguards both individuals and their loved ones from the potential risks of medication misuse," noted Katy ISD Police Chief Henry Gaw. "In the past year, Katy ISD successfully collected 696 pounds of prescription drugs. We invite our community to participate in this event, which allows residents to easily dispose of unneeded medications without any questions asked," he added.  

Through the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, the DEA and its partners across the country have collected more than 17 million pounds of unused prescription medications. This month, collection efforts will take place in the lobby of Katy ISD’s Law Enforcement Center where residents can drop off unwanted medications.    

What:             National Prescription Drug Take Back Day  

Where:           Katy ISD Law Enforcement Center  

                       20370 Franz Road 

                       Katy, TX  77449 

When:            Saturday, October 28, 2023 

                       10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 

