You’re invited to attend the Katy ISD Operations Job Fair on January 25, 2023. The Katy school district is looking to fill positions in the Nutrition & Food Services, Maintenance & Operations and Transportation departments.

Interested candidates should complete an application at www.katyisd.org before attending the job fair. Hard copy resumes are recommended for attendees, as well as preparation for onsite interviews.

During this job fair, there will be a variety of positions available for bus drivers, kitchen workers, custodians, groundskeepers, general maintenance workers and others.

Benefits include competitive salaries, health insurance options and flexible hours for full and part-time positions. Additionally, eligible employees can participate in the Texas Retirement System (TRS).

What: Katy ISD Operations Job Fair

Where: Morton Ranch High School

21000 Franz Road

Katy, TX 77449

When: Wednesday, January 25, 2023

5:00 – 7:00 p.m.