Katy ISD Job Fair

Katy ISD seeks talented, dedicated professionals to join our Operations team, and a job fair Saturday, Jan. 25 at Morton Ranch High School will highlight opportunities from 9 - 11 a.m. Future employees seeking opportunities, excellent benefits and a high-quality work environment are encouraged to attend and learn more about joining one of Texas’ destination school districts. Anyone interested in joining the Operations team is encouraged to attend.
Operations performs vital daily functions in support of students and staff, including service as:
Bus drivers
Nutrition and food services staff
Grounds crew
Custodial staff
General maintenance staff
Security guards
Info
Katy ISD
Morton Ranch High School 21000 Franz Road, Katy, Texas 77449
Festival, Job Fair