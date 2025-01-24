Morton Ranch High School

Katy ISD Job Fair

Katy ISD seeks talented, dedicated professionals to join our Operations team, and a job fair Saturday, Jan. 25 at Morton Ranch High School will highlight opportunities from 9 - 11 a.m. Future employees seeking opportunities, excellent benefits and a high-quality work environment are encouraged to attend and learn more about joining one of Texas’ destination school districts. Anyone interested in joining the Operations team is encouraged to attend. 

Operations performs vital daily functions in support of students and staff, including service as:  

Bus drivers 

Nutrition and food services staff 

Grounds crew 

Custodial staff 

General maintenance staff 

Security guards 

Katy ISD

Morton Ranch High School 21000 Franz Road, Katy, Texas 77449
