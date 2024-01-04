School bus

Covering Katy News

A Katy ISD school bus.

Katy ISD Job Fair for Support Personnel

The Katy Independent School District is actively hiring new employees for its Nutrition and Food Services, Maintenance, Operations and Transportation departments.

by

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Katy Independent School District is actively hiring new employees for its Nutrition and Food Services, Maintenance, Operations and Transportation departments.  

The school district says the positions include competitive salaries, health insurance options, and flexible hours for full and part-time positions. 

"Our operations team plays a vital role, and we are seeking dedicated individuals for positions such as bus drivers, kitchen staff, custodians, groundskeepers, and maintenance personnel," said Ted Vierling, Chief Operations Officer. "We are excited to welcome new members to the Katy ISD family, recognizing the profound impact these essential workers have on our community's educational journey," he added. 

A job fair is set for Saturday, January 20, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Morton Ranch High School, 21000 Franz Road. 

Katy ISD staff members will be present at the fair to assist individuals with language needs. 

Prospective candidates can visit the Katy ISD website and submit their application before attending the job fair. 

Info

Screenshot 2023-01-10 at 9.07.37 PM.png

Katy ISD

Morton Ranch High School 21000 Franz Road, Katy, Texas 77449
Education, Job Fair
to
Google Calendar - Katy ISD Job Fair for Support Personnel - 2024-01-20 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Katy ISD Job Fair for Support Personnel - 2024-01-20 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Katy ISD Job Fair for Support Personnel - 2024-01-20 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Katy ISD Job Fair for Support Personnel - 2024-01-20 09:00:00 ical