Katy ISD Job Fair for Support Personnel

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Katy Independent School District is actively hiring new employees for its Nutrition and Food Services, Maintenance, Operations and Transportation departments.

The school district says the positions include competitive salaries, health insurance options, and flexible hours for full and part-time positions.

"Our operations team plays a vital role, and we are seeking dedicated individuals for positions such as bus drivers, kitchen staff, custodians, groundskeepers, and maintenance personnel," said Ted Vierling, Chief Operations Officer. "We are excited to welcome new members to the Katy ISD family, recognizing the profound impact these essential workers have on our community's educational journey," he added.

A job fair is set for Saturday, January 20, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Morton Ranch High School, 21000 Franz Road.

Katy ISD staff members will be present at the fair to assist individuals with language needs.

Prospective candidates can visit the Katy ISD website and submit their application before attending the job fair.