Katy ISD Folk Life Festival

What was life like for the pioneers of early Texas? How did they dress? What skills did they need to survive? Where did the children go to school? What kinds of animals did they own?

The Katy ISD Outdoor Learning Center will be transformed into scenes from the late 1800's, as many demonstrations and activities of pioneer life are recreated.

The 37th annual Folk Life Festival is Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Katy ISD’s Kenneth D. Welch Outdoor Learning Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s free.