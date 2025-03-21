Step back in time and visit pioneer life at Katy ISD’s 39th annual Folk Life Festival, to be held Saturday, April 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Kenneth D. Welch Outdoor Learning Center (OLC), which is located west of the Katy ISD Education Support Complex (6301 S. Stadium Lane, Katy, TX 77494). Visit the OLC’s website to learn more.

Visitors will get a glimpse into what life was like in the late 1800s for early Texans, with more than a dozen presentations and demonstrations representing life in Texas from a bygone era. Guests will also be able to tour the OLC, visit science and history classroom exhibits and walk along nature trails. The event is free to attend, and concessions will be provided by Chick-fil-A.