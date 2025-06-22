Katy Imagine Nation Kid Expo
to
Merrell Center 6301 South Stadium Ln., Katy, Texas 77494
×
ImagineNation Expo
Imagination Kids Expo
Step into a World of Wonder with lego, superheroes, princesses, comics, funko pops, gourmet-themed foods and more at The ImagineNation Kid Expo!
Whether you want to pose with your favorite characters, show off your brick-building skills, or just have fun, this is the event for you!
Event Hours: Saturday & Sunday 10am- 6pm June 21 and 22.
Info
Katy ISD
Merrell Center 6301 South Stadium Ln., Katy, Texas 77494
family friendly, Festival