Shipping Container Pools to Make a Splash at the 19th Annual Katy Home & Outdoor Living Show

"This year, we're adding exciting new features like swimming pools made from shipping containers, FREE gardening classes, and a Sustainability Showcase,” said show producer Robyn Cade, president of RJC Productions.

Homeowners have a new option for inground swimming pools. Pools made from shipping containers are becoming popular for their affordability, distinctive industrial-chic appearance and significantly reduced installation time. These repurposed containers offer an eco-conscious swimming solution with a modern aesthetic look.

The two-day Home and Outdoor Living Show at Katy's Merrell Center will feature numerous workshops promising ideas and inspiration for homes, both inside and out. Advice from the experts will focus on topics including Texas-friendly landscaping, energy-efficient home solutions and sustainable living practices, like how to save on food costs such as the high price of eggs. The show will include a fashion show, floral arranging, cookie design and live embroidery.

The Brookwood Community returns with its popular spring plant sale, offering visitors the opportunity to beautify their Houston-area homes with Texas-native plants grown at nearby greenhouses in Brookshire.

Professional gardeners will be on hand to answer landscaping and gardening questions for both beginner and experienced gardeners. Attendees can also enjoy artisanal food sampling in the Go Texan Territory and participate in valuable hourly giveaways throughout the family-friendly event.

"We're thrilled to bring the 19th Annual Katy Home & Outdoor Living Show to life once again — a community favorite that showcases the latest Houston area home design and garden trends and supports our local economy by connecting local businesses with the customers who need them," Cade said.

Show hours:

Saturday, March 22: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 23: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.