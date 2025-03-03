Katy Home For The Holidays Gift Market

× Expand Home For The Holidays Gift Market Katy Event Cover 2025 - 1 Event Promotional Banner

Experience "The Way Shopping Should Feel" at Katy's Largest Gift Market!

With more than 130 merchants to shop with, you're sure to find lots of new, unique, and One-of-A-Kind gifts all in one place to have you ready for all your festive events.

Grab your girlfriends, mom, or daughter, and come enjoy the fun, while shopping and supporting some of the cutest shops at Home for the Holidays Gift Market!

- Market Information -

Shopping Hours

'First Call Shopping' Hours

Friday 9:00 am-12:00 pm

General Admission Hours

Friday 12:00 pm-5:00 pm | Saturday 9:00 am-5:00 pm | Sunday 11:00 am-4:00 pm

Tickets: 'First Call Shopping': $10 | General Admission: $6

Tickets valid for re-admission with wristband & email confirmation!

Location & Address

Katy Merrell Center

6301 S Stadium Ln, Katy, TX 77494

Santa

Snap a photo with your friends & family at our PhotoBooth, be sure to tag us on FB & IG!

Santa will be at the market all weekend long!

Food & Beverages

Food and beverages will be available at concessions on the 2nd Level to grab lunch or a quick bite to eat.

FAQ

- Shopping Tickets can be purchased on our website or at the door. Tickets valid for re-admission with wristband & email confirmation!

- Parking is free

- Strollers are allowed

- Children 12 and under are free

- Shopping is indoors on TWO floors

- Two elevators and two stairways are available for easy access to 2nd level

- Cash and card are accepted at entrance & booths