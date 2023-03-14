Saturday: Katy Home and Garden Show

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The 17th Annual Katy Home and Garden Show and Barndo Expo is March 25-26. It will be a great place to compare all things residential, from windows and doors to floors, outdoor living, landscaping, pools, kitchens, and baths.

This year’s show, at the Katy ISD Agricultural Sciences Center, features a Barndominum Expo with leading designer Stacee Lynn and builder Josh Helms. Barndominiums are metal buildings designed as homes for people seeking expansive space, high ceilings, low maintenance, faster construction time, and energy efficiency.

Lynn will present on Saturday and Sunday on the Fresh Ideas Stage presented by Culligan Water. Helms is one of the leading builders in the barndo space and will be present on Saturday.

The Cheese Chica will also be there. Lauren Sotomayor is a passionate cheese lover who creates visually stunning charcuterie boards and guides interactive lessons for small groups on the art of displaying meats and cheeses for entertaining.

There will also be an RV Zone with travel trailers and recreational vehicles from Explore USA.

More than 10,000 square feet will be devoted to garden and outdoor living. You can spruce up your yard with beautiful colors at The Brookwood Community’s Spring Plant Sale.

The Pet Central section will have numerous ideas for your pets.

“We’re excited about our upcoming show,” said Robyn Cade, President of RJC Productions, producers of the Katy Home and Garden Show for 17 years running. “There are many new exhibits and loads of great ideas whether you’re a new or existing homeowner or renter looking to buy or spruce up your space. We’ve assembled an all-star team of industry experts passionate about sharing tips and trends. Plus—who doesn’t love pouring over new ideas to enhance the place where we spend most of our lives with friends and family? We always encourage show attendees to bring photos and ideas as this is a great place to comparison shop all under one roof.”

A new feature is the Youth Entrepreneur Market featuring more than 20 Katy-area students ages 6-17 selling their unique products. These kids have small business models and have studied implementation, product cost, packaging, budgeting, and return on investment.

The Katy Home and Garden Show and Barndo Expo is Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For additional information, seminar times, directions to the Katy ISD Ag Center, and to register for a $250 shopping spree, visit katyhomeandgardenshow.com or call 832-392-0165.

Tickets are $9 at the door. Parking is FREE.

Sunday is Hero Day. All active military personnel, veterans, and first responders will receive free admission. In addition, Katy ISD and Cy-Fair ISD employees will also receive free access for two people by showing a valid ID at the box office.