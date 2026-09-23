Katy Family Fall Fest

SAVE THE DATE

Katy Family Fun Fest is BACK, Katy area parents! This is a FREE event at the incredible Stableside Katy and will be jam packed with family fun for all! We loved this event in May and were so excited to bring it back to ring in Fall and celebrate all the fun of Halloween! So, be sure to join us on Saturday October 24th from 3-7pm!

We’ll have so many free activities for the kids, including face painting, bouncy houses, games, character visits, an outdoor movie, crafts, and MORE! Dress up if you like or come as YOU! Trunk or treat in the parking lot and vendors and local businesses to support on the green space!

We cannot wait to see you! Be sure to mark it on your calendars now!

*And if you’re interested in being a vendor, please email natalie@katymomsnetwork.com