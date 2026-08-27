Come support local businesses and discover a variety of handmade and unique goods from local vendors. There’s something for everyone!

Don't miss out on this wonderful community event. Come out, shop local, and make a day of it!

Vendor, volunteer and sponsorship opportunities available. Contact Kaci Maris at events@cityofkaty.com

The Katy Exchange is a collaboration between the City of Katy and the Katy Foundation of the Katy Area Chamber of Commerce.