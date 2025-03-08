Typhoon Texas is hosting a Katy Children's Festival on March 15 starting at 10:30 a.m. The event will benefit Houston-based non-profit Sunshine thru the Rain, which helps children who have lost one or both of their parents.

The festival will include food, face painting, balloon artists, live music, stilt walkers and games.

There will also be children entrepreneur vendor booths and vendor booths. To reserve a booth, send an email to joanne@sunshinethrutherain.org.