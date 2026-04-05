We’re excited to be hosting the Katy Car Showdown in Downtown Katy on Saturday, April 18th from 10AM–2PM!

From classics and exotics to trucks, Jeeps, and more, you won’t want to miss this lineup.

Want to show off your ride? Registration is FREE—sign up here: https://www.eventeny.com/events/katy-car-showdown-28224/

Awards for Top 3 in each category, plus Best in Show, People’s Choice, and Mayor’s Choice

Bring the family and enjoy live music, kids activities, food trucks, and a full day of fun!