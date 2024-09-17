Katy Beer Garden celebrates grand opening with Oktoberfest Bash

Katy Beer Garden announces its grand opening celebration with a lively Oktoberfest party that offers something for everyone, from traditional Oktoberfest festivities to modern entertainment.

Guests are invited to enjoy a vibrant mix of Polka music, live bands, and DJs, creating the perfect atmosphere to celebrate our grand opening in style. This event will showcase a variety of activities, raffle prizes, games, and competitions that are sure to excite the crowd, including:

Stein Holding Contest: Test your strength by seeing how long you can hold a stein full of beer.

Door Prize: First 100 Beer Stein orders receive an engraved mug to keep.

Guess How Many Corn Kernels: Win a Jack Daniel's Barrel if you correctly guess the number of corn kernels.

Costume Contest: Put your lederhosen and dirndls to the test with Best Dressed Singles, Couples, and Pup categories.

Face Painting: Fun for all ages, with whimsical designs perfect for the Oktoberfest theme.

Sausage Platters: Savor traditional German flavors with our signature sausage platters, perfect for fueling up between activities.

For more information, email Steven Salazar at Steven@katybeergarden.us.