Covering Katy News, George Slaughter

A view from the mezzanine at the Katy Beer Garden.

Katy Beer Garden celebrates grand opening with Oktoberfest Bash

Katy Beer Garden announces its grand opening celebration with a lively Oktoberfest party that offers something for everyone, from traditional Oktoberfest festivities to modern entertainment. 

Guests are invited to enjoy a vibrant mix of Polka music, live bands, and DJs, creating the perfect atmosphere to celebrate our grand opening in style. This event will showcase a variety of activities, raffle prizes, games, and competitions that are sure to excite the crowd, including: 

Stein Holding Contest: Test your strength by seeing how long you can hold a stein full of beer. 

Door Prize: First 100 Beer Stein orders receive an engraved mug to keep. 

Guess How Many Corn Kernels: Win a Jack Daniel's Barrel if you correctly guess the number of corn kernels. 

Costume Contest: Put your lederhosen and dirndls to the test with Best Dressed Singles, Couples, and Pup categories. 

Face Painting: Fun for all ages, with whimsical designs perfect for the Oktoberfest theme. 

Sausage Platters: Savor traditional German flavors with our signature sausage platters, perfect for fueling up between activities. 

For more information, email Steven Salazar at Steven@katybeergarden.us

Info

Katy Beer Garden 5345 E 3rd St., Katy, Texas 77493
Grand Opening
to
