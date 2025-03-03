Katy Autum Acres Market

Home For The Holidays Gift Market
September 13-14th, 2025
The weather is getting cooler, the leaves are starting to turn, and holiday shopping is underway!
Begin your Holiday Shopping with Autumn Acres Market! Get a head start on all of your Fall & Christmas shopping and decor needs with tons of unique, handcrafted items you won't find anywhere else!
Support small businesses this holiday season at Autumn Acres Market
- Market Information -
Shopping Hours
General Admission Hours
Saturday 9:00 am-5:00 pm | Sunday 11:00 am-4:00 pm
$5 Admission & Free Parking!
Tickets valid for re-admission with wristband & email confirmation!
Location & Address
Gerald D. Young Facility | L.D. Robinson Pavilion
5825 Katy Hockley Cut Off Rd, Katy, TX 77493
*𝑾𝒆 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒐𝒏𝒍𝒚 𝒖𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑨/𝑪 𝒂𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒂*
Food & Beverages
Food Trucks will be available onsite to grab
lunch or a quick bite.
FAQ
- Tickets are $5 and can be purchased
on our website or at the door
- Parking is FREE
- Strollers are allowed
- Children 12 and under are free
- Vendors accept both cash and card
- We are only using the front A/C area, not the back pavilion.