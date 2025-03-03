Katy Autum Acres Market

Autumn Acres Fall Cover 2025 - 1

September 13-14th, 2025

The weather is getting cooler, the leaves are starting to turn, and holiday shopping is underway!

Begin your Holiday Shopping with Autumn Acres Market! Get a head start on all of your Fall & Christmas shopping and decor needs with tons of unique, handcrafted items you won't find anywhere else!

Support small businesses this holiday season at Autumn Acres Market

- Market Information -

Shopping Hours

September 13-14th, 2025

General Admission Hours

Saturday 9:00 am-5:00 pm | Sunday 11:00 am-4:00 pm

$5 Admission & Free Parking!

Tickets valid for re-admission with wristband & email confirmation!

Location & Address

Gerald D. Young Facility | L.D. Robinson Pavilion

5825 Katy Hockley Cut Off Rd, Katy, TX 77493

*𝑾𝒆 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒐𝒏𝒍𝒚 𝒖𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑨/𝑪 𝒂𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒂*

Food & Beverages

Food Trucks will be available onsite to grab

lunch or a quick bite.

FAQ

- Tickets are $5 and can be purchased

on our website or at the door

- Tickets valid for re-admission with wristband & email confirmation!

- Parking is FREE

- Strollers are allowed

- Children 12 and under are free

- Vendors accept both cash and card

- We are only using the front A/C area, not the back pavilion.

Info

Gerald D. Young Agricultural Sciences Center 5801 Katy Hockley Cut Off Rd., Katy, Texas 77493
2817884297
