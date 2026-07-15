Katy Area Homeschool Resource Expo

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Memorial Lutheran Church 5810 3rd St., Katy, Texas 77493

We welcome you to attend our Homeschool Resource Expo! We can't wait to see you there. Learn more about the event here: https://kachconnect.com/expo

Other things to look forward to:

- Homeschool Curriculum Swap! Bring your books to drop off and pick up items you want to take-home.

- Browse the exhibitors and learn about local homeschooling resources.

- We will also have KACH kids selling goods, so please come support the kids!

Info

Memorial Lutheran Church 5810 3rd St., Katy, Texas 77493
Classes, Education, family friendly
832.257.8546
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