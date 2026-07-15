× Expand Phyllis Hodges Katy Area Homeschool Resource Expo

We welcome you to attend our Homeschool Resource Expo! We can't wait to see you there. Learn more about the event here: https://kachconnect.com/expo

Other things to look forward to:

- Homeschool Curriculum Swap! Bring your books to drop off and pick up items you want to take-home.

- Browse the exhibitors and learn about local homeschooling resources.

- We will also have KACH kids selling goods, so please come support the kids!