Katy Area Homeschool Resource Expo
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Memorial Lutheran Church 5810 3rd St., Katy, Texas 77493
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Phyllis Hodges
Katy Area Homeschool Resource Expo
We welcome you to attend our Homeschool Resource Expo! We can't wait to see you there. Learn more about the event here: https://kachconnect.com/expo
Other things to look forward to:
- Homeschool Curriculum Swap! Bring your books to drop off and pick up items you want to take-home.
- Browse the exhibitors and learn about local homeschooling resources.
- We will also have KACH kids selling goods, so please come support the kids!
Info
Memorial Lutheran Church 5810 3rd St., Katy, Texas 77493
Classes, Education, family friendly