KACH Theatre: Shrek The Musical Kids/Into The Woods Jr.

× Expand Musical Theatre International AND - 1 Shrek The Musical & Into The Woods Jr.

Join KACH Theatre for a magical day of storytelling, laughter, and unforgettable performances! Our talented young cast is bringing two beloved productions to life: Shrek The Musical Kids and Into The Woods Jr. — all in one incredible event.

Mark your calendars for Friday, May 1st, with showtimes at 1:00 PM and 6:00 PM, hosted at Life Church! This special showcase highlights the dedication, creativity, and passion of our performers, who have worked hard to create a theatrical experience the whole family will enjoy.

From the hilarious adventure of everyone’s favorite ogre in Shrek The Musical Kids to the enchanting, intertwined fairy tales of Into The Woods Jr., each show is filled with humor, heart, and a touch of magic. Whether you love music, comedy, or classic stories with a twist, there’s something for everyone.

Even better — one ticket includes admission to both shows! That’s double the fun and an incredible value for a full day of live theater.

🎟️ Tickets are on sale now! Secure your seat before they vanish into the woods! Pre-order today at: https://kachconnect.ludus.com.

A limited number of same-day tickets may be available if the kingdom still has room, and like any good fairy tale twist, they come with a small surprise: prices will increase by $3 per ticket.

Bring your family and friends to enjoy a day filled with imagination, music, and community. We can’t wait to see you there!