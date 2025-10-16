Jordan High School Theatre Presents: Alice In Wonderland by Jason Pizzarello

Jordan High School 27500 Fulshear Bend Drive, Katy, Texas 77441

Jordan Theatre Company presents Alice In Wonderland by Jason Pizzarello

Trapped between the barrier of reality and fantasy as well as the confines of her cell at the Wonderland Asylum, young Alice struggles to figure out what is real and what is a product of her fractured mind-along the way she finds the white rabbit, the queen of hearts, and a grinning cat, but can she figure out who she truly is before she falls victim to her own hallucinations? An Alice like you've never seen before

Sensitive Viewers-This production contains haze, flashing lights., loud noise and some intense scenes. Recommended for ages 10 and up

  • October 16th at 7:00 pm
  • October 17th at 7:00 pm
  • October 18th at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

Tickets: https://www.jtctheatre.org/tickets.html

Info

