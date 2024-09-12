James E. Taylor High School Mustang Theatre Presents "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” High School Edition

James E. Taylor High School Mustang Theatre is thrilled to announce its upcoming production of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” High School Edition, based on an original story by J. K. Rowling, John Tiffany and Jack Thorne, by bringing the excitement of the wizarding world to our local community.

This special edition, adapted for High school stages and performers, promises to captivate audiences with its mesmerizing characters and spellbinding story.