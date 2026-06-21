× Expand https://www.jhthouston.org/ratha-yatra-event-page-2026 Jagannath Ratha Yatra

Jagannath Rath Yatra at the Jagannath Hindu Temple of Rosenberg is a vibrant celebration of devotion, culture, and community spirit. The festival commemorates the divine journey of Lord Jagannath, along with Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, on beautifully decorated chariots pulled by devotees with great enthusiasm and devotion. Inspired by the famous Rath Yatra of Puri, Odisha, the event brings together families and devotees from across the Greater Houston area for prayers, bhajans, cultural programs, and prasad. The celebration symbolizes unity, humility, and the message that the Lord comes out to bless everyone, regardless of background or status.