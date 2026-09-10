Island Party in Katy

Join us at Central Green on Friday, September 11th, for an evening of music, fun, and community socializing! Get ready as Parrothead Radio, the Gulf Coast’s premier Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band, takes the stage! Expect high-energy fun, unmistakable coastal spirit, and all the legendary beach hits and fan favorites guaranteed to keep everyone dancing.

Featured Musician:

​Band: Parrothead Radio (Jimmy Buffett Tribute)

​Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

​Location: Central Green Park (at LaCenterra)

​Address: 23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, Katy, TX

​Bring lawn chairs, pack a blanket, and round up your crew for an unforgettable night of live music and good times under the stars!