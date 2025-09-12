Introduction to 3D Printing

Library staff will introduce the 3D printer, demonstrate how to create a simple object, and explain how library patrons can print their own designs. Those attending the session will also learn about free websites that can be used to find 3D files or to create their own 3D designs.

Attendees are encouraged to create an account with Tinkercad at https://www.tinkercad.com prior to the class.

Designs created in this class will be printed and available for pickup later in the week.

This program is intended for peoples ages 14 and older.

Seating is limited. Registration is required. Call 281-395-1311 or register online.